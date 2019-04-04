Lost meets Lord of the Flies in first trailer for Netflix's new series The Society

Having no parents around is fun...for a while. In the first teaser for Netflix's The Society, we see that the absence of authority figures can lead to blatant irresponsibility and even death. As we've said in the past, the series sounds like a mixture of Lost and Lord of the Flies, and this new trailer pretty much confirms our suspicions.

Remember when the kids of Retroville ran wild in the Jimmy Neutron movie from 2001 and then got upset when they realized their parents weren't coming home? Yeah, it's like that, but much, much darker. There's also a Stephen King-ish vibe since it takes place in a small New England town.

Watch the first teaser now:

Video of The Society | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

Showrun and executive produced by Chris Keyser (writer of programs like Tyrant and The Last Tycoon), the upcoming series follows a group of teens who find themselves in a copy of their wealthy town.

The only difference is that they can't leave and there are no adults anywhere to be found. Their privelege is put to the test when things turn nasty. In order to survive, get to the bottom of this mystery, and return to their real homes, the kids will have to strike up alliances with one another.

Rachel Keller (Cassandra), Kathryn Newton (Allie), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Jacques Colimon (Will), Sean Berdy (Sam), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Jose Julian (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie), are all a part of the young cast.

Credit: Netflix

Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) also acts as an executive producer on the project. Early reviews are a bit thin, but most say it's a show worth checking out.

All episodes of The Society drop on Netflix Friday, May 10.