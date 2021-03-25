We want to believe! 5 UFO cons to check out after watching Resident Alien's latest episode

The truth is out there! Do you believe in life beyond this planet? Did you ever see a strange light in the sky that caused you to pass out and wake up in a random forest? Were you among the crowd that attempted to storm Area 51 in the fall of 2019? If you answered "yes" to any of the questions above, then this article is for you!

On last night's episode of Resident Alien, Harry (Alan Tudyk) and Asta (Sara Tomko) attended an honest-to-goodness UFO convention not to learn more about extra-terrestrials, but to find a replacement part for Harry's doomsday device (something Asta erroneously believes to be a mode of communication). While there, Harry sets the record straight about different species of aliens and meets conspiracy heavyweights such as Giorgio Tsoukalos (Ancient Aliens) and the fictional Peter Bach, aka "The Alien Tracker" (played by Lost's Terry O'Quinn). Bach actually has a pretty messed-up backstory (man's baby was abducted right out of his wife's stomach decades earlier), but that doesn't stop Harry from unceremoniously ripping some cosmic tech out of the poor guy, who is able to see Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle's true form.

In short, fun was had by all! SYFY WIRE had such a good time, in fact, that we decided to round up five different UFO conventions you can attend in the real world...

If you really want to channel your inner Vanderspeigel, then check out AlienCon. Tsoukalos is attending this year's session — timing TBD — and while we can't speak for him, he may be willing to share an Edible Arrangement with you (just be sure to leave some honeydew melon behind). With events all over the country, AlienCon has also attracted talent from major genre projects such as Ancient Aliens, Project Blue Book, The UnXplained, Star Trek, The X-Files, Stranger Things, Doctor Who, and more.

Kicking off for the very first time this summer, AlienFest will take place in the cradle of all UFO conspiracies: Roswell, New Mexico. According to the official website, the purpose of the event is to support local merchants, while celebrating the mythical crash that occurred in the American desert all the way back in 1947.

The Byrd family (of Ozark fame) may not be attending, but that shouldn't stop you from checking out this conference, which has been in operation for more than three decades. Usually held in Huntsville, Arkansas, this year's Ozark UFO Conference is going virtual between April 10-11 and will feature keynote speakers such as Coast to Coast AM host George Noory and novelist Whitley Strieber.

Originally scheduled for May 2021, UFO Fest was pushed to the fall as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The website cheekily acknowledges this: "Since we’ve been living the plot of a sci-fi movie for over past year now, we are ready for UFO Fest 2021! But we’re going to wait a little longer: the festival scheduled for May 13-15, 2021 has been rescheduled to September 23-25, 2021."

In normal times, the con is held at the McMenamins Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon. The gathering started as a way to honor the famous "Trent sighting" when Evelyn Trent and her husband snapped a photo outside of their Oregon farmhouse in May 1950.

Not surprisingly, this year's Contact in the Desert (normally held in Indian Wells, California) is going virtual from June 25-28. Described as "the world's largest UFO conference," the event prides itself as "a gateway through which attendees can gain knowledge and the most up-to-date research on UFOs, ancient aliens, human origins, crop circles, government disclosure, extraterrestrial visitation, interplanetary living, contact and abduction experiences, and the 'need to know.'"

