WIRE Buzz: AHS: 1984 throwback opening credits; Paul Feig's Universal monster movie; more

Today, Ryan Murphy dropped the opening title sequence for American Horror Story: 1984, and it can definitely rival Netflix's Stranger Things for the most '80s thing we've ever seen in the world. Filled with bloody violence, workout leotards, moonwalking dance moves, tape players, flashes of Ronald Reagan, and more, the synth-heavy credits are the perfect way to set the mood for the upcoming ninth season.

Set at a deadly summer camp (the classic location for the slasher flicks of yore), AHS: 1984 stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Angelica Ross, and Zach Villa. The season's subtitle is also most likely a reference to the dystopian writing of George Orwell.

“I think it’s gonna be really scary, but a lot of fun like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat, said EP Tim Minear back in May. "This has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him, and I think it was time for him to do it.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on FX next Wednesday, Sep. 18. You can watch the trailer for it here.

While Universal's Dark Universe didn't pan out after 2017's Mummy, the studio is still interested in exploring its rich history with cinematic monsters. Per Deadline, Paul Feig (Ghostbusters 2016) is writing and directing an original creature feature entitled Dark Army. Based on the report, the film will use classic Universal monsters (think Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, and Creature From the Black Lagoon) as well as original ones cooked up by Feig himself.

If all goes according to plan, the seasoned comedy director might just have a Monster Squad-esque classic on his hands. Dark Army, which may or may not be a nod to Sam Raimi's Army of Darkness, is the second monster-centric project in development at Universal (owner of SYFY and SYFY WIRE), which is currently pursuing a remake of H.G. Wells's The Invisible Man.

Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Harriet Dyer are all attached to star in that project, which is being helmed by Saw/Upgrade writer and director, Leigh Whannell.

The Lost Girls, a Peter Pan-inspired fantasy film, has recruited Emma Thompson and Ellen Burstyn to its cause, Deadline confirms.

Spanning multiple generations and featuring a coming-of-age story, the movie — based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Laurie Fox — is sort of like a female version of Hook and will focus on the Darling women as they try to get used to normal life after a host of adventures with Peter in Neverland. Livia De Paolis (Emoticon ;)) is adapting, directing, and starring in the project, playing a grown-up version of Wendy, who begins to find that her sense of creativity is starting to slip away.

“I have been fascinated with the hidden meanings of fairy tales since childhood, so when I read Laurie Fox’s novel The Lost Girls, I was immediately on board with the way she reinvents J.M. Barrie’s timeless fairytale for a contemporary audience," said Paolis in a statement run by Deadline.

Burstyn is playing Wendy's grandmother while Thompson takes up the post of her mother in a small cameo role. Thompson's real-world daughter, Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods), will also appear in the film as Wendy's daughter, who begins to feel the alluring pull of Pan.

“We are delighted to be working with the producers and with writer/director Livia de Paolis who has a vision for this retelling of the Peter Pan story in the Me Too era. The strong material has attracted an equally strong cast including Emma Thompson and Gaia Wise and others to be added soon," added executive producer Kirk D’Amico of Myriad Pictures, which is helping with distribution rights abroad and domestically.