WIRE Buzz: The Meg swims to sharky sequel; Zack Snyder's Justice League on TikTok; more

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, The Meg gets a second chance to take out Statham, Superman & Lois gain a new antagonist, and The Justice League hits TikTok.

Turns out those early plans to spin The Meg into a shark fest franchise aren’t all wet. A sequel to the 2018 sci-fi thriller is reportedly swimming forward, with original star Jason Statham circling the waters for another frightening bite.

Warner Bros. and Statham are joining forces once again for a follow-up film that will reassemble much of the team behind the first movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Meg successfully sank its teeth into the box office when it debuted two summers ago, eventually swallowing up $530 million worldwide against a reported $130 million production budget.

The first film featured Statham as Jonas Taylor, a diver who bites off more than he bargains for when he encounters an enormous, 75-foot-long prehistoric megalodon shark on a rescue dive to a stranded nuclear submarine. THR reports that Statham is “said to be creatively involved” in the upcoming movie, while Variety reports that he's expected to reprise his role as Taylor.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to premiere next year. This past week, the villain count has risen again, with both Jared Leto and Joe Manganiello reprising their roles as the Joker and Deathstroke respectively. To get fans even more excited, HBO Max released a new teaser on their TikTok account.

The Arrowverse is doing whatever it takes to boost its cast. The Wrap reported that Stacey Farber will join the cast of Superman & Lois in the role of Leslie Larr. If you know your Superman history, then having another character with the “LL” initials is merely par for the course.

If you were a fan of Canadian teen soap operas in the early 2000s, you may remember Farmer from Degrassi: The Next Generation, where she played Ellie Nash.

According to the report, Larr is “ “the right hand to one of the most influential people on the planet, she’s gone from a young, idealistic dreamer to a hardened, world-worn dream killer. Athletic, strong… and oftentimes heartless.” Let the speculation commence as to who this “influential person” is.

Superman & Lois brings the Man of Steel and the world’s greatest reporter into their own spotlight as they try to help save the world and raise a family at the same time.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release as four one-hour installments sometime in 2021.