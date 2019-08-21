WIRE Buzz: Titans lands Ozark star as Doctor Light; Dan Aykroyd Ghostbusters preview; more

Season 2 of Titans is less than a month away, but we’re still hearing late news of old-school comic book recruits who’ll be heading to DC Universe to do battle against Dick Grayson and the gang.

Deadline reports that Ozark star Michael Mosley will join the Season 2 Titans cast in an ongoing role as Dr. Arthur Light, the physics-bending scientist who’s gone through numerous incarnations through the years in the DC Comics universe. In the upcoming batch of episodes, Mosley’s Doctor Light will take turns with Deathstroke (Esai Morales) antagonizing the Titans (and perhaps even Batman, who’ll be played by Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen).

Although Doctor Light hasn’t figured too prominently in the comics (with a couple of momentary exceptions), he’s been around in one form or another for more than 50 years. He debuted as a secondary character in 1962’s Justice League of America #12, and caused a stir in the early 2000s when a revamped version of the character terrorized the Justice League as a rapist and murderer in the Identity Crisis mini-series — leading the heroes to orchestrate a complete mind-wipe that hobbled the villain’s ability to repeat his crimes.

DC hasn’t indicated how the new, live-action version of Doctor Light will be portrayed, but we don’t have too long a wait to find out. Titans returns to DC Universe on Sept. 6.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game is getting the full HD treatment ahead of its relaunch for current-gen gaming consoles this fall, and O.G. Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd himself is hyping the updated version’s improved graphics and all-around fun times in a new reveal trailer that teases the game — originally announced as a PlayStation 4 title — for the Nintendo Switch.

Aykroyd has fun with the original 2009 game’s voice-over in the clip, before letting the new footage take over to highlight just how big a difference 10 years’ worth of tech advancements can make when it comes to bringing the slime fighters to life on modern TV screens:

The remaster comes just in time for Halloween, and serves up a nice dive back into the franchise for both newcomers and longtime fans ahead of the Ghostbusters 2020 movie, which is slated to haunt theaters beginning July 10 of next year. As for the game, you can pick up Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered on Oct. 4, when it arrives for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Hawkeye’s next update may be just around the corner when Disney’s D23 event kicks off this weekend, but one thing we can guess at going in: Marvel may already know who’s going to be running the show for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Writer and producer Amy Berg (Eureka, Person of Interest) took to Twitter this week to reveal that she had some definite ideas about where she wanted to take Hawkeye, but that she didn’t land the showrunning gig. While her tweet was aimed more at lamenting what might have been, it appears to imply that Disney and Marvel may already have made up their minds about who will be guiding the series:

Details on the new show are light, but it’s rumored to take place during Hawkeye’s five-year wait for Black Widow to show up in Tokyo, offering a spark of hope following Clint Barton’s ill-fated family picnic on the day Thanos dusted half the universe. Hawkeye’s lone-wolf descent into the vengeful Ronin persona in Avengers: Endgame has comics fans speculating that the Disney+ show could borrow ideas from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s 2012 Hawkeye comics series; and we already know from Renner himself that the show will focus on Clint's dynamic with Kate Bishop — but we’ll just have to wait and see what additional news, if any, Disney drops when D23 kicks off on Aug. 23.

Finally, a new TV series based on the ongoing Bloodleaf trilogy of young adult fantasy books by author Crystal Smith is reportedly in development.

Deadline reports that Cavalry Media has acquired TV rights to Bloodleaf, the first book in Smith's trilogy about a princess named Aurelia; a woman possessed of magic powers that frighten the people she’s destined to rule and turn them against her. A second book, Greythorne, is due for release in March of next year, with the third book yet to be written.

There’s no early word on where the series might end up, but Jennifer Bosari (an alum of the creative teams for both Lost in Space at Netflix and Colony at USA) reportedly will oversee development as Cavalry searches for a writer.