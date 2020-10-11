WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman becomes Cleopatra, Doctor Who gets a video game, more

In today's WIRE Buzz, Gal Gadot bounces from one Wonder Woman to another, Doctor Who(s) heads to consoles, and a Star Wars series announced a Long Time Ago gets its filming start date.

First up, the relationship between Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will go beyond the world of Themyscira. Variety reported that the two are teaming up for Paramount’s Cleopatra, with Gadot starring in the title role and Jenkins directing.

According to the report, Paramount won the distribution rights to the project over Apple, Netflix, Universal, and the duo's home for the last two Wonder Woman films, Warner Brothers. Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: Battle Angel, Shutter Island) will write the screenplay.

Gadot and Jenkin’s most current project, Wonder Woman 1984, is set for release on Christmas Day.

While an on-screen team-up of Doctors isn’t on the schedule yet, fans can still get a taste of how the tenth and thirteenth versions would interact in a new video game. ComicBook.Com reported Maze Theory will release Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality next year. It’s a reimagining of the 2019 virtual-reality game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker. Maze Theory also released a teaser trailer.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality releases in the spring of 2021 on consoles and PC. A Mobile game, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, featuring an adventure against the Weeping Angels, also releases this spring.

Finally, it looks like Star Wars fans are one step closer to seeing Ewan McGregor ignite his lightsaber once again. Variety reported that McGregor announced on the Graham Norton Show (via Zoom) that the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan will start shooting in March.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good. We start shooting it in March next year,” he said.

After a series of delays due to series restructuring and the COVID-19 pandemic, the series, first announced at D23 in 2019, will finally get underway with Joby Harold writing and Deborah Chow directing.