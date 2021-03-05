Wynonna Earp: See what happened behind the scenes in Season 4's heartfelt midseason premiere

Wynonna Earp’s midseason premiere has finally aired, and there’s a whole lot of love going on in Purgatory! If you got the chance to see Season 4’s seventh episode, “Love’s All Over,” the show has some extra things in store for you. In addition to the online watch party that took place during the premiere, fans will also be able to catch some additional behind-the-scenes footage from this episode.

The segment — appropriately called “Making Your Peace” — will be an extra feature for every episode in the back half of the fourth season. Without further ado, check out the video at the top or bottom of this article to see the “Making Your Peace” clip for “Love’s All Over.”

**Warning! Spoilers ahead for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 7, “Love’s All Over.”**

Did you watch this week's segment? There’s a lot of tidbits in there! We first hear from WayHaught themselves, Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), who talk about that loving moment on that very special sofa at the beginning of the episode. Both actors agree that Nicole is a big romantic at heart, and she wanted to plan a grand, romantic gesture for Waverly.

This is just one touching WayHaught moment this episode. A less touching but definitely memorable scene from "Love's All Over" was when Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) took Nicole and Waverly to a strip club full of male strippers. This scene had a lot going on, and Provost-Chalkley and Barrell touch on their appreciation for the other performers on set with them that day. “I really admire the guys just giving it and being really vulnerable,” Barrell shares.

Martina Ortiz-Luis (Rachel Valdez) had her first scene with Nedley (Greg Lawson) this episode, and she describes here how her character wanted to get to know “the big papa” of the group. Speaking of Rachel, Scrofano talks about Wynonna’s relationship with the teenage girl. “You can’t really have a childhood in Purgatory,” Scrofano acknowledges, going on to say that Wynonna is definitely taking Rachel under her wing. That’s a good thing for Wynonna, Scrofano thinks, as it gives her character something else to do besides hunting down demons.

Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 7: "Love's All Over." Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught. Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

And, of course, there’s the glitter. We saw a lot of it on screen, and we see a lot of it behind the scenes here as well. We also get to hear how surreal the actors felt it was to dance to Jann Arden singing her real-life hit for the fictional Waverly.

And finally, there was that scene at the end of the episode where Doc (Tim Rozon) and Wynonna are dancing, and they have that one moment of real, un-glittered love. In the "Making Your Peace" clip, Rozon gives insight into why Doc walks away from Wynonna at the end, suggesting his character wants to leave his past behind him. Wynonna doesn’t feel that way, and Scrofano explains why Wynonna continues to spiral: “When the person that you love and admire doesn’t think highly of you anymore, she kind of loses it."

Hopefully Wynonna won't spiral too far. We'll have to wait until next week, however, to find out.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 CT on SYFY.