Wynonna Earp: Teaser for hell-raisin' new episode hints Wynonna & Waverly in for a frightful Halloween

It’s Halloween in Purgatory, and Wynonna and Waverly are in for an ensorcelled time. That’s what it seems like at least based on the teaser for Wynonna Earp’s eighth episode of Season 4, “Hell Raisin’ Good Time.”

Those who stayed for the teaser after the ending of last night's midseason premiere, “Love’s All Over,” got a glimpse of what’s in store for the gang on this very special holiday.

Missed the clip or want to see it again? Check it out below:

It looks like Halloween will be a busy time for the Earps! The 20-second teaser starts with an image of two Black Badge agents walking through a field with a suitably spooky scarecrow. It then cuts to Waverly and Nicole decorating the homestead with Jack-o’-lanterns, and then to Wynonna wrapped up in "vagina curtains" from Glory Hole (perhaps she misplaced her clothes at the end of the last episode when she hooked up with Amon?) while Waverly is dressed as a ladybug.

Waverly wants some Earp sister time, it seems, and then — uh oh! — that spooky scarecrow, dubbed Rotten Jack in the episode's logline, turns out to be very much alive! Or mobile, at least, and it looks like it cast a spell on Waverly and Wynonna — the former still in ladybug attire and the latter dressed like a schoolgirl — that makes them forget who they are.

We're then treated to a few quick cuts from the episode, giving us glimpses of a horned demon, Rotten Jack again, and schoolgirl Wynonna with Peacemaker in hand kicking down a trailer door. The teaser ends with the words, “Nothing good happens on Halloween,” before another chilling shot of Rotten Jack.

Things may not be good on All Hallows Eve in Purgatory, but they definitely look interesting! We’ll have to watch the episode next Friday to find out how interesting.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 CT on SYFY.