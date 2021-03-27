Wynonna Earp: Teaser for penultimate episode hints a certain someone may bring fire & brimstone to Purgatory

Things took a turn to the dark side in last night’s episode of Wynonna Earp, “Life Turned Her That Way,” especially for Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley).

Based on the teaser for Season 4's penultimate episode, “Better Dig Two,” it looks like things will get even darker before they (hopefully) get better.

Missed the clip or want to see it again? Check it out here:

“You’re beautiful. And terrible.” That’s how Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) describes her sister, who has entered full dark angel mode, with a slick new hairstyle and a nose ring to boot.

In case it wasn’t obvious by the end of “Life Turned Her That Way,” this teaser makes it clear that Waverly has ... changed. It looks like she embraces her angel side, and — if the burning building she’s calmly staring at is any indication — what she sees now may not be so great for Purgatory, or, chances are, for all of humanity.

Who will stop Waverly? It looks like Cleo Clanton (Savannah Basley) is getting out of Purgatory (not before Wynonna tells her "to go f*** yourself," which is somewhat satisfying). But then the end of the teaser suggests Wynonna and Doc (Tim Rozon) are facing off against ... each other? What’s that all about? They need to put their differences aside and save Waverly, right? They'll hopefully get on the same page soon and help Waverly — along with the rest of Purgatory — to make it through the fire and brimstone.

