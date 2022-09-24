‘Manifest’ teases ‘final descent’ with trailer for fourth and final Season at Netflix

After three nail-biting seasons and a big move over to Netflix, Manifest is set to drop the gear for its final landing — or, at least, the first approach. The supernatural series has just radioed in with a new trailer to preview its descent toward Season 4 — and suddenly, the clouds are parting on creator Jeff Rake’s previous teases that the two-part final season will arrive with a heightened sense of urgency.

Part 1 of Manifest’s final season taxis toward its November premiere a full two years following the Season 3 finale, which hastens the pace as the looming Death Date for the Flight 828 survivors ticks toward a final two-year countdown. That means time is running short for Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Cal (Ty Doran), Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), and everyone else affected by the strange 2013 case of the Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York City, which mysteriously vanished its passengers from the world’s eyes for five fateful years.

Netflix debuted the show’s new Season 4 trailer as part of this weekend’s Tudum streaming fan festival.

Check it out:

Manifest’s supernatural elements have never remained far from the surface, but things appear to be barreling straight toward the metaphysical as one 828er discovers their shared airborne mishap may have opened “‘a direct link to divine consciousness.”

During Netflix’s Geeked Weekend earlier this summer, Rake said Season 4’s two-part finale, set to premiere in two separate 10-episode installments, “allows me to take the entire roadmap that I already had planned out in front of me and overlay that over these 20 episodes. Fundamentally, I’m going to be able to continue telling the story that I was always going to tell.”

The chance to close out the show exactly as it was conceived is stratospheric news for fans who’ve stuck around from the start. But if you’re new to the show, you’re in for a wild ride: Manifest follows the group of plane passengers who land in New York thinking they’ve just taken an ordinary trip — until the reaction from those on the ground clues them in that they’ve actually been missing (and long presumed dead) after half a decade appears to have passed for everyone else.

As the 828ers try to pick up with their former lives, they discover there’s no going back to the past they once knew. Meanwhile, the world’s top minds try in vain to piece together the puzzling predicament that caused the giant time leap in the first place, even as the passengers themselves find they remain connected to one another in strange ways — including sharing a common gift for envisioning future disasters before they happen, and encumbered by a duty to prevent them.

We’ve come too far to divert our flight path now: Part 1 of Manifest’s fourth and final season is set to touch down at Netflix on Nov. 4.

