Five Nights at Freddy's 2, M3GAN 2.0 & More Lead Blumhouse's 2025 Horror Slate: Everything to Know

Blumhouse teased M3GAN 2.0, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and more in a look ahead to 2025. Here's what we learned.

The legendary horror production company BlumHouse presented its slate of new movies and projects at 2024 New York Comic Con last week, and while the convention may be over, the horror is just beginning. The man himself, Jason Blum, was joined by several cast members and directors helming upcoming originals and sequels that Blumhouse is putting out in 2025, which made for a massive panel moderated by comedian Nicole Byer.

“The biggest thing to happen to Blumhouse in the history of the company, on a corporate level, was our combining with Atomic Monster,” Blum said at the beginning of the panel. “But movies take a long time to make, so it took a long time to realize what the output of these two companies could do together. It was very important to me when we combined with James Wan and his amazing team that they continued to operate like they operate and we continue to operate like we operate. The result of that is that next year we have almost twice as many movies as we’ve ever had before! We have 10 movies coming next year.”

During the massive extravaganza, fans got a taste of those 10 movies and then some, as well as drop-ins from special guests. Fortunately for those who couldn’t make it to the Empire Stage of New York Comic Con, we’ve got the rundown on every preview and sneak peek that came up. And yes, they talked about M3GAN 2.0 and Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Let’s dive in!

Blumhouse's 2025 movie slate, from M3GAN 2.0 to Five Nights at Freddy's 2

The Wolf Man

Starting things off was Wolf Man, which debuted its spine-tingling trailer at the event minutes before it went wide to the whole world. Blum and Byer were joined on stage by director Leigh Whannell, who promised a truly unique, modern adaptation boosted by the all-star cast.

“I think one of the most important things in a horror film is getting the cast right,” he explained. “I was really happy to have this cast because Julia Garner, Chris Abbott and Matilda Firth, the young girl, they’re allergic to inauthenticity. You just believe what’s happening to them.”

He added: “A lot of these movies are dealing with these outlandish or heightened situations. You can only sell that to an audience through the proxy characters that make them believable.”

The Woman in the Yard

Fans also got an exclusive look at the chilling teaser trailer for Blumhouse's The Woman in the Yard (hitting theaters March 28, 2025). It showed a quiet family living in a remote house who find themselves plagued by a ghostly woman in black, sitting seemingly passively in their yard. However, as they question the meaning behind her appearance, things get far less passive.

“It was a good fit for Blumhouse because, ever since I saw House of Wax which is [Jaume Collet-Serra], one of his early movies… I was losing my mind at Paramount when I saw that movie and I loved it, and I met him right after I saw that and said, ‘We would love to do a movie with you.’ And we stayed in touch,” Blum explained. “It’s been 18 - 20 years since that movie and we stayed in touch a little bit. I sent him script after script after script and finally, when I sent him The Woman in the Yard, he said ‘yes’ and we were really, really excited about it. And he worked incredibly well in our system.”

Fear the Spotlight

With this original title, Blumhouse is stepping into the world of horror video games. Fear the Spotlight will take players on a retro-style rush through a haunted school that’s determined to keep the players inside solving puzzles and braving horrors in order to escape with their lives. The game is officially out now for those brave enough to play.

“I wanted to approach our game business the way we approached our movie business,” Blum revealed. “I didn’t want to make big, huge and expensive IP games, I wanted to make indie, gritty, original different games. I think the way, hopefully, you can describe our games is the way you can describe our movies. Hopefully, there’s a ton of crossover too.”

Drop

Blum was joined on stage by director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) and Meghann Fahy, the star of his new movie, Drop. The duo discussed the movie after the crowd saw an exclusive trailer. The movie follows a woman who goes out on a date only to find herself digitally harassed by airdrops from a sadistic stalker.

“I think it’s a good cautionary tale,” Landon explained. “I don’t think you need to delete all your apps, but the movie definitely touches upon the idea that we live in an age where being harassed and attacked by someone you can’t see [is possible]. I think it’s a part of everyone’s lives whether they like it or not and I think that this movie taps into that.”

Drop hits theaters on April 11, 2025.

The Exorcist

Director Mike Flanagan dropped in as a surprise guest to tease a little bit about the upcoming Exorcist project he’s working on for the studio. While he couldn’t say much, he was willing to discuss the legacy of horror that the original movie leaves in its wake.

“I think it’s because it’s one of the most legendary horror films of all time. I grew up with The Exorcist, that movie was very formative for me,” he told the crowd. “It very much, I think, was the scariest movie ever made at the time it came out. So, I saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. So I couldn’t resist it.”

That’s all fans get… for now.

The Black Phone 2

If you loved the original The Black Phone, you’re in luck because the entire cast and creative team is back for the sequel. Blum made sure to note that a sequel to the movie was not a forgone conclusion, even given its massive success. It all came down to whether or not Scott Derrickson was willing to step back in the director’s chair.

“There’s no way you could get Scott to do anything just because a movie was successful,” he explained. “When the movie did well, I of course said, ‘Can we figure out a sequel on this?’ Some directors say yes, and some directors say no. Scott said, ‘Let me think about it.’”

Once Ethan Hawke signed on, they were off to the races. In fact, Derrickson himself did a video drop-in from the Toronto set of The Black Phone 2 to tease some details.

“The same way that The Black Phone, the original movie, was a middle school coming-of-age film, this is a high school coming-of-age film. It’s a film I’m very excited about,” he said. “I’m hoping to make a film as good, if not better, than the first one, that’s always the goal. Some of your favorite characters are returning, Ethan Hawke is returning, and we’ve also cast Demián Bichir who you may know from Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, he played Mexican Bob. I wish you all a really good time and I look forward to making this movie for you. It comes out October 17, 2025 and I hope you all go see it.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Let’s rip this band-aid off quickly — Blum could not and would not tell the crowd much about the highly anticipated sequel to one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time. All he could say was simply, “If you liked the first movie, you’re going to love the second one!”

However, lest he get run out of the convention by angry horror fans, he brought one little morsel with him: the debut of the movie’s official poster (seen above).

M3GAN 2.0

Similarly, not much could be said about the upcoming sequel M3GAN 2.0. To soothe fans, though, the movie’s star, Allison Williams, showed up live to tease a “bigger” and “more expansive” movie than the first one.

“It was really fun, actually. We learned a lot in the first movie. Animatronics are temperamental, a little high maintenance. She’s a diva!” Williams said of filming the sequel, which wrapped last week. “When M3GAN rolls onto set, and I mean it, she sometimes is rolled on, there’s a vibe shift.”

With that, M3GAN herself appeared via video to promise she’ll be back to slaying in June 2025 when the movie hits theaters.

