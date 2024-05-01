The reunited duo from the viral SNL sketch interrupted an interview with The Fall Guy's Emily Blunt — or as Gosling's Beavis called her, "Emma Blarnt."

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Went Beavis and Butt-Head on The Fall Guy Red Carpet (PICS)

The Beavis and Butt-Head sketch from Ryan Gosling's April 13 Saturday Night Live episode was one of those moments that had Studio 8H shaking with laughter — from the audience and cast members alike. The performances from Gosling and Mikey Day were amplified by hair and makeup that transformed them into living versions of the iconic animated duo, and the sketch has received 13 million YouTube views in the less than three weeks since it aired live. So maybe we shouldn't be so surprised at this moment from the April 30 premiere of The Fall Guy: Gosling and Day walked the red carpet as their Beavis and Butt-Head lookalikes.

Footage of Gosling and Day getting screamed at by paparazzi while in character wearing the costumes is hilariously surreal, but their high jinks didn't stop there. The two also interrupted a red carpet interview of Emily Blunt, Gosling's The Fall Guy co-star. (Blunt put in a cameo during Gosling's SNL monologue, as the two showcased their singing talent in a Barbenheimer-themed rework of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well.")

Gosling and Day's Beavis and Butt-Head doppelgangers introduced themselves to Blunt as "Dean" and "Jeff," respectively — watch their interaction here — and Gosling's Dean asked, "You're Emma Blarnt? That's Blarnt? You're the lady in the film?"

"Oh you're the lady on the signage," Day's Jeff chimed in.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day brought Beavis and Butt-Head to The Fall Guy premiere

"Did...you get the message about the dress code?" Blunt asked gently, eyeing the pair's T-shirts and shorts.

"No, no we just got invited," Gosling shrugged.

"We just kinda left the house," Day said. The two explained to Blunt that they met at an A.I. conference (the setting of the SNL sketch was a televised panel on the topic), and as Day said, "we got some attention, and now we're...."

"Just going along for the ride," Gosling yes-anded, like a good improviser.

"We you in Salmon Fishing in Yemen?" Gosling asked Blunt (who indeed starred in the semi-obscure 2011 romcom Salmon Fishing in the Yemen). "I love that film, Emily Blarnt."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Ryan Gosling (L) and Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head from "Beavis and Butt-Head" at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

"I'm not familiar with your work," Day's Jeff told a disappointed Blunt when she asked if he'd seen it too — and then they were off to search for the concession stand.

Best-in-class facial prosthetics and wig work deserve a second viewing!

Another Hollywood craft — pulling off action movie stunts — gets the spotlight in The Fall Guy. The movie is based on the '80s TV series starring Lee Majors, with Gosling taking on the role of Hollywood stuntman Colt Seavers, who's roped into finding a missing actor who stars in the film his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Blunt) is directing.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt with Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, hits theaters on May 3. Get tickets at Fandango.