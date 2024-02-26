Start Your Engines! Vin Diesel Confirms Work Has Begun on Fast Saga's "Grand Finale"

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together."

The engine is just starting to warm up on the final adventure in Universal's Fast & Furious franchise, which just received an injection of nitrous oxide from star/producer Vin Diesel (aka speed demon Dominic Toretto) over the weekend. Posting on his Instagram account, which boasts over 100 million followers, the actor revealed that creative development has officially begun on the Toretto family's high-octane swan song.

Vin Diesel Teases "Grand Finale" of Fast & Furious Franchise

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team," he wrote in the caption (the post has since gained over a million likes). "To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting. While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all; reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution. As my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound. Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!"

To be clear, Universal Pictures has yet to lock in an official explanation of how the Saga will reach said grand conclusion. While promoting Fast X in Rome last summer, Diesel let slip a potential plan to extend the conclusion into a trilogy. Then came news of Dwayne Johnson returning for a Luke Hobbs-centric project meant to bridge the gap between Fast X and Fast 11 (the latter of which probably won't be opening in theaters until next April).

So you have to wonder if the Hobbs solo adventure (still without a director and release date) will count toward that alleged trilogy, or if a Fast 12 is also in the works. And if two more mainstream F&F titles are speeding down the turnpike, will Louis Leterrier direct them both? It's a lot like taking your car to the local mechanic. You just want your oil changed and end up with a small fortune of new parts.

When Will the Final Fast & Furious Movie Be Released in Theaters? That's another big question mark right now. If you head on over to Universal's current release calendar, you'll notice it doesn't contain a single mention of the Fast Saga. Not very surprising once you think about the recent industry standstill caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the delays on development and production those caused. Be sure to check with us for regular updates!

