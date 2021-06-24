American Horror Stories enters a house of horrors in unsettling teaser for FX anthology

The American Horror Story mythos is about to get a lot bigger (and scarier). FX has released an extended — not to mention unsettling — teaser trailer for American Horror Stories, a weekly companion anthology comprising 10 self-contained episodes. Coming exclusively to FX on Hulu next month, the project will introduce a number of new terrors into the AHS canon, including a being known as the Rubber Woman, a female counterpart to the infamous Rubber Man, who made his memorable debut in Season 1 of American Horror Story.

In April of this year, series co-creator/executive producer Ryan Murphy asked fans what characters and scenarios they wanted to see explored in the spinoff, which was filmed alongside Season 10. The choices were Aliens, Xmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man, Sirens, and Plague.

Watch the teaser now:

Video of American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman - Season 1 Teaser | FX

Brad Falchuk (who co-created AHS with Murphy), Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto are also executive producers.

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories will hit FX on Hulu on Thursday, July 15. Season 10 of the main series (subtitled Double Feature) is expected to premiere on FX in late August. The network renewed the flagship title through Season 13 early last year.

"Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” FX Chairman John Landgraf said at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

Credit: FX Networks

