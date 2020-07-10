Latest Stories

Jurassic World
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World: Dominion resumes shooting; crowdfunded X-Men figure; Battlestar Galactica
Julia Sawalha Chicken Run
Tag: Movies
Chicken Run's Julia Sawalha says studio recasting voice of Ginger in the sequel
Cereal-Baby-Yoda
Tag: Movies
Baby Yoda is cereal now, and The Mandalorian is a music video
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's S5 'Witch War'; Miles Morales graphic novel; Sandman
2D Gorillaz Humility hero
More info i
Credit: WMG
Tag: Fangrrls

Chosen One of the Day: 2-D on roller skates in 'Humility'

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Jul 10, 2020
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Gorillaz
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Scarlet Witch Classic How everyone failed Wanda Maximoff
X-Men: The Last Stand Battleships: X-Men edition
GRRLTalk Mayim and Janet GRRLTalk: Janet Varney and Mayim Bialik

I don’t know if this needs a spoiler alert, but 2020 is not what you would call a chill year. So let’s slip into just the ever so slightly (by virtue of not having a global pandemic) chiller year of 2018 when the Gorillaz released the video for “Humility” and we were treated to a low-stakes, bopping your head kind of tune. 

But even better? We were treated to 2-D, the band’s animated lead singer, in teeny, tiny summer sugar shorts sailing along on some roller skates.

...I’m — alright, friends. I’m really listening to the lyrics right now and this is a g*dd*mned 2020 song wrapped in the sweet, smooth blanket of summer of 2018 vibes. 

Calling the world from isolation
'Cause right now, that's the ball where we be chained

Damon Albarn’s lucky I think he’s so great. 

But anyway let’s put all that aside and focus on 2-D and his moves: 

2D Gorillaz Humility

Credit: WMG

 

2D Gorillaz Humility 2

Credit: WMG

Look at those moves! That shoulder roll. That hip check across the screen. I am in awe of this animated man. (Yes, also, Jack Black, throw your hands up for Jack Black.) 

Of course, it wouldn’t be 2-D if everything was smooth sailing, so he ends with a Russell-orchestrated tumble to the ground and that might be the most representative part of the video. Let’s be real. 
 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Scarlet Witch Classic How everyone failed Wanda Maximoff
X-Men: The Last Stand Battleships: X-Men edition
GRRLTalk Mayim and Janet GRRLTalk: Janet Varney and Mayim Bialik
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Gorillaz

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker