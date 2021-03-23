Fiona Dourif joins SYFY & USA’s Chucky series, setting up a terrifying father-daughter reunion

The voice of Chucky will face an old nemesis on the upcoming SYFY and USA series, Chucky, and that nemesis happens to be his daughter.

Brad Dourif — the actor who voices Chucky in the new series (having famously done so in the past) — will once again meet up in the franchise with his real-life daughter, Fiona Dourif. Entertainment Weekly first reported the casting news.

This isn’t the first time the father and daughter duo have faced each other in the Child’s Play franchise. The younger Dourif is reprising her role of Nica, who battled Chucky in 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky. More recently, Dourif had roles in the movie Tenet and several television shows including The Stand, The Blacklist, The Purge, and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.

She and the elder Dourif, who has voiced the maniacal doll since 1988’s Child’s Play, will be joined in the series by Jennifer Tilly, who plays Chucky’s better half, Tiffany, as well as Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and teenage leads Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day).

The Don Mancini-created television series takes place in a small town that seems nice but (surprise!) isn’t so much. When Chucky shows up at a garage sale and starts murdering folks around town, all the ugliness and hypocrisy hidden under the surface comes to light. It’s not clear yet how Nica (Dourif) will interact with Chucky (also Dourif), but we’re sure the reunion will be a special one.

Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA later this year.