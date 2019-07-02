It's alive! Frankenstein mockumentary starring David Harbour stitches up first trailer

Fans can’t get enough David Harbour and David Harbour simply can’t go weird enough for genre fans. The Hellboy and Stranger Things actor isn’t afraid of doing some strange things himself (whether that means hosting social media contests or encouraging memes of him shaking his stuff), the latest of which is starring in a mockumentary about Frankenstein.

Kind of.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (a mouthful of a title that is already a very funny joke) is a half-hour satire in which the actor tries to understand his father. To do that, he explores some footage of the televised play Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, which his dad apparently put on. Harbour pretty much stages a one-man show here, playing both himself and his father, as he delves into the strange play and his stranger lineage. And now there’s a trailer.

Take a look:

Video of Frankenstein&#039;s Monster&#039;s Monster, Frankenstein | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Orson Welles-esque performance (which has a few winking nods in clips from the trailer) is as blustery as you’d expect, with director Daniel Gray Longino and writer John Levenstein finding plenty to poke fun at in the throwback special. Somewhere between Masterpiece Theatre, Documentary Now!, and Inside the Actors Studio, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein looks like a bonkers experiment for both Harbour and Netflix.

With guest stars like Alfred Molina and Kate Berlant, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein hits Netflix on July 16.