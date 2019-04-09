Bane wields a bazooka and bad guys turn good in trailer for Gotham's final two episodes

Can you feel the winds of change, Batsy? The end is nigh for Fox's Gotham, which only has two episodes of its fifth season left to air until the pre-Batman series ends for good. In a new cinematic trailer (titled "No Man's Land") meant to tease the final installments, we see Bane (Shane West) taking control of the city — similar to what Tom Hardy's version of the villain did in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

If Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) and Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) are going to save their hometown, they're gonna need help from some very unlikely allies, mainly The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith). A young Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) are also a part of the motley crew of good guys. Unfortunately, Alfred (Sean Pertwee) has to sit this one out after taking quite the beating from Bane.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of No Man&#039;s Land Trailer | Season 5 | GOTHAM

The trailer closes out with a bat flying across the moon as something larger swoops into the frame, leaving no doubt about fans getting to see Batman in some way, shape, or form before the comic book show leaves the airwaves forever. Everyone's favorite Caped Crusader also appeared on a promotional poster at the end of March.

Indeed, it's been confirmed that the finale will jump 10 years into the future just so we can see him in action. Mazouz is providing the voice and face for the grown-up hero, but the actual body in the suit will be portrayed by an individual who stands over six feet tall.

To celebrate April Fools Day last week, Fox unveiled our first glimpse at the show's delightfully dark take on the Joker, who will be played by Cameron Monaghan. Surprisingly, that was only the first Joker tease of the week, as the first trailer for Todd Phillips' origin film surrounding the villain dropped two days later.

The penultimate episode of Gotham — titled "They Did What?" — airs next Thursday, April 18. The series finale — titled "The Beginning..." — arrives the following week on April 25.