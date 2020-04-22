First season of DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series coming to SYFY

Straight out of digital and onto a channel we’re especially fond of, Harley Quinn’s complete first streaming season is about to hit SYFY, starting in May. It’s the first-ever TV debut for our favorite trash-talking twisted genius outside of its streaming home at DC Universe, and it gives fans a wicked-cool chance to catch up with the series just as Season 2 picks up steam on streaming.

The animated series from DC Universe and Warner Bros. Animation took off with critics and fans alike when it debuted last year with The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco as the sass-mouthed voice of Harley. And starting May 3, each Season 1 episode will land in sweet, multi-installment chunks at SYFY every Sunday night.

Of course it wouldn’t be a proper announcement without a new trailer, so cover any sensitive ears nearby and get ready to “bring it, b****” — as our hero diplomatically says:

Video of Harley Quinn | Official Trailer 1 | Sunday Nights Starting May 3 at 11pm | SYFY

Each half-hour episode follows Harley on the upswing in the wake of her fateful split from her ex-boyfriend, the Joker, as she enlists whatever shady superheroic help she can find on her hell-bent mission to join the Legion of Doom. If the deliciously sleazy underbelly of Gotham City’s darker corners is your jam, Harley brings a whole jar full of it in Season 1.

Here’s the complete schedule:

May 3: Episodes 1-4, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET/PT

May 10: Episodes 5-7, 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET/PT

May 17: Episodes 8-10, 11p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET/PT

May 24: Episodes 11-13, 12 a.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET/PT

Breaking up may be hard to do, but at least it’s easier than ever to keep up with Harley’s hijinks now that Harley has made a date with our TVs. You’ll laugh; you’ll cry; you’ll (probably) curse; and you’ll cheer: Tune in starting May 3 to catch Season 1 of Harley Quinn, and be sure to check out Season 2, which just debuted with new weekly episodes on April 3, by logging on over at DC Universe.