Latest Stories

Computer circuits
Tag: Science
Skynet or Ultron? The White House launches website on AI initiatives
Harry Potter
Tag: Fangrrls
What Harry Potter teaches us about overcoming bullying
John Byrne in his studio
Tag: Videos
WATCH: John Byrne talks about his runs on Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, and Superman
Brainiac Krypton
Tag: TV
Krypton Season 2 teaser trailer is a who's who of Superman baddies
Brainiac Krypton

Krypton Season 2 teaser trailer is a who's who of Superman baddies

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 20, 2019

Zod, Brainiac, and Doomsday all collide in the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of SYFY’s Superman prequel series, Krypton. In particular, General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control of the planet and sets his sights on conquering the galaxy.

The only person capable of saving the situation is Kal-El's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe). Returning us back to Kandor, Season 2 asks the questions of whether Seg and his band of resistance fighters can redeem their planet. Along the way, they'll all fall prey to shifting alliances, subterfuge, and the shattering of morals.

Watch the initial trailer below:

The new season is also set to introduce Lobo (played by Emmett J. Scanlan) as another antagonist. A survivor of the planet known as Czarnia, Lobo is well-versed in strategy and possesses superhuman strength. Imagine an intergalactic biker with extremely pale skin, a skull-shaped belt buckle, and tight-fitting leather pants, and you've pretty much locked down Lobo.

"Lobo on the page is such a broad character, and the tone of our show is so grounded, so it feels like a bit of a mismatch, but that's kind of what's exciting about it as well," explained showrunner, Cameron Welsh, last summer. "He's not going to ride around on space dolphins like he did in the comics, but he's meant to feel like a contrast to everything else we've seen."

In addition, we'll also get an exploration into the origins of Nightwing and Flamebird.

Krypton’s second season premieres on SYFY later this year.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Krypton Season 2
Tag: Krypton
Tag: SYFY
Tag: Superman
Tag: DC

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Krypton
Tag: Superman
krpyton_trailer.png
Someone wants to prevent the birth of Superman in new Krypton trailer
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Krypton
Tag: SYFY
krypton1-krypton-series-confirmed-for-syfy-png-199103.jpg
Goyer on the status of Syfy’s Superman prequel series Krypton
Trent Moore
Oct 23, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 21
Tag: Krypton
Tag: SYFY
krypton_gallery_110recap_05.jpg
SDCC: Season 2 of Krypton will introduce the character of Lobo, explore the origins of Nightwing and Flamebird
Josh Weiss
Jul 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Krypton
Tag: SYFY
krypton 3.png
Krypton: Brainiac arrives to bottle Kandor in season finale, 'The Phantom Zone'
Jeff Spry
May 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6