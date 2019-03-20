Krypton Season 2 teaser trailer is a who's who of Superman baddies

Zod, Brainiac, and Doomsday all collide in the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of SYFY’s Superman prequel series, Krypton. In particular, General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control of the planet and sets his sights on conquering the galaxy.

The only person capable of saving the situation is Kal-El's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe). Returning us back to Kandor, Season 2 asks the questions of whether Seg and his band of resistance fighters can redeem their planet. Along the way, they'll all fall prey to shifting alliances, subterfuge, and the shattering of morals.

Watch the initial trailer below:

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2 Teaser Trailer | SYFY

The new season is also set to introduce Lobo (played by Emmett J. Scanlan) as another antagonist. A survivor of the planet known as Czarnia, Lobo is well-versed in strategy and possesses superhuman strength. Imagine an intergalactic biker with extremely pale skin, a skull-shaped belt buckle, and tight-fitting leather pants, and you've pretty much locked down Lobo.

"Lobo on the page is such a broad character, and the tone of our show is so grounded, so it feels like a bit of a mismatch, but that's kind of what's exciting about it as well," explained showrunner, Cameron Welsh, last summer. "He's not going to ride around on space dolphins like he did in the comics, but he's meant to feel like a contrast to everything else we've seen."

In addition, we'll also get an exploration into the origins of Nightwing and Flamebird.

Krypton’s second season premieres on SYFY later this year.