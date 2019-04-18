Kneel before Zod in first trailer for Krypton Season 2

Krypton has been promising a villain-centric batch of episodes since it gave fans its first teaser trailer for its sophomore season, but now that a full trailer is finally out, the Superman prequel has outdone itself. The rebellion against General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is in full swing, with Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) leading the charge. Superman has a cool grandpa, if the show proves anything.
Now the second season has released a trailer that dives deeper into the upcoming plot, the rule of Zod, and the rogues' gallery its heroes will have to circumnavigate in order to win the day — including the newly introduced Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan).
Take a look:
Yeah, we’ve got Lobo, Zod, Doomsday, and Brainiac. Baddies on baddies. And if that wasn’t enough for you, the show also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and creative team explaining how everything has “leveled up” since the first season. More baddies, more effects, and more to lose.
Check it out:
We’ve even got a poster:
The second season also promises to explore the origins of both Nightwing and Flamebird, so there’ll be plenty for fans to enjoy when Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.