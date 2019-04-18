Latest Stories

tone-deaf
Tag: Fangrrls
The unexpected inspirations for satirical slasher Tone-Deaf
Week in Fan Theories
Tag: Movies
Skywalkers are the new Jedi, Endgame is fake, and more: The week in fan theories
Ma Dong-seok in Train to Busan
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Eternals snags Train to Busan star; animated comedy Gerald's World; more
Krypton Season 2 key art
Tag: TV
Kneel before Zod in first trailer for Krypton Season 2
Krypton Season 2 key art

Kneel before Zod in first trailer for Krypton Season 2

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 18, 2019

Krypton has been promising a villain-centric batch of episodes since it gave fans its first teaser trailer for its sophomore season, but now that a full trailer is finally out, the Superman prequel has outdone itself. The rebellion against General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is in full swing, with Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) leading the charge. Superman has a cool grandpa, if the show proves anything.

Now the second season has released a trailer that dives deeper into the upcoming plot, the rule of Zod, and the rogues' gallery its heroes will have to circumnavigate in order to win the day — including the newly introduced Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan).

Take a look:

Yeah, we’ve got Lobo, Zod, Doomsday, and Brainiac. Baddies on baddies. And if that wasn’t enough for you, the show also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and creative team explaining how everything has “leveled up” since the first season. More baddies, more effects, and more to lose.

Check it out:

We’ve even got a poster:

Krypton Season 2 key art

Source: SYFY

The second season also promises to explore the origins of both Nightwing and Flamebird, so there’ll be plenty for fans to enjoy when Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Krypton Season 2
Tag: Krypton
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Superman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: