Kneel before Zod in first trailer for Krypton Season 2

Krypton has been promising a villain-centric batch of episodes since it gave fans its first teaser trailer for its sophomore season, but now that a full trailer is finally out, the Superman prequel has outdone itself. The rebellion against General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is in full swing, with Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) leading the charge. Superman has a cool grandpa, if the show proves anything.

Now the second season has released a trailer that dives deeper into the upcoming plot, the rule of Zod, and the rogues' gallery its heroes will have to circumnavigate in order to win the day — including the newly introduced Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan).

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2 Official Trailer | SYFY

Yeah, we’ve got Lobo, Zod, Doomsday, and Brainiac. Baddies on baddies. And if that wasn’t enough for you, the show also released a behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and creative team explaining how everything has “leveled up” since the first season. More baddies, more effects, and more to lose.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2 Behind The Scenes | SYFY

The second season also promises to explore the origins of both Nightwing and Flamebird, so there’ll be plenty for fans to enjoy when Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.