Marvel’s Runaways to end after Season 3: Watch the final trailer (featuring Cloak & Dagger!)

Marvel's Runaways will end for good after its upcoming third season on Hulu, SYFY WIRE has confirmed. Per Variety, an insider close to the project says "the creative team felt that the third season provided a natural ending point for the show."

Season 3's "Big Bad" will be the evil sorceress Morgan Le Fay, portrayed by Elizabeth Hurley.

"I liked the fact that she's almost always portrayed as a megalomaniac. And she always, whenever she crops up somewhere, she usually wants to take over the world. So what's not to love? That seemed to tick every box I wanted," Hurley told us about the character in October.

Based on the comic of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, the original streaming series was one of numerous live-action Marvel shows overseen by Marvel Television president, Jeph Loeb. As we reported a few weeks ago, Loeb is already planning his exit from that position as Kevin Feige, recently promoted to the company's Chief Creative Officer, takes more control of Marvel properties across all mediums, including television.

You can see Morgan in action (as well as an epic crossover with Cloak & Dagger!) in the new trailer below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Runaways Season 3 | Full Trailer

Cloak & Dagger, which aired on Freeform, was canceled in October after the second season wrapped up in May. However, the idea for a crossover between both shows has been discussed for a while now, especially after Joe Pokaski, showrunner for Cloak & Dagger, voiced his support for one in 2018.

"I'm a fan of [all the shows], but I definitely think Runaways would make the most sense, just because of the history that Cloak and Dagger and the Runaways have and [both groups] just being teenage runaways," Aubrey Joseph, who plays Tyrone Johnson/Cloak, told SYFY WIRE last year. "I think that would make the most sense. [But] it would be an honor to cross over with any show."

"I think that that would be a really cool crossover," added Olivia Holt, who plays Tandy Bowen/Dagger. "I think it would be really nice to see all of those characters intertwine in each other's lives and seeing sort of what goes down between Cloak and Dagger and the rest of the Runaways. I would love to see all of them connect and watch what happens."

Jeph Loeb is still overseeing Hulu's four animated Marvel shows — Howard the Duck, MODOK, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler — all of which will eventually crossover into The Offenders miniseries. In addition, the streaming platform (now fully owned by Disney) is developing a live-action Helstrom series (another one of Loeb's babies), which is still moving forward unlike the previously-announced Ghost Rider program that would've seen Gabriel Luna returning as Robbie Reyes.

Moving forward, though, nearly all of the Marvel series are set to stream on Disney+ and tie into the wider MCU on the big screen. That's most likely why all of these loosely-connected shows (e.g. Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and the roster of Marvel Netflix content) are being slowly phased out.

Marvel's Runaways is about a group of six teenagers who discover that they are the children of a murderous crime syndicate known as "The Pride." Unable to see their parents as good people any longer, the kids run away from home and become heroes with some help from alien abilities, futuristic technology, a genius intellect, and a custom-made velociraptor by the name of Old Lace.

Season 3 of Marvel's Runaways premieres on Hulu Friday, Dec. 13.