Resident Alien: Harry confronts a surprise house guest in teaser for Episode 5

Still reeling from last night's insane Resident Alien reveal? Look ahead to next week's episode with SYFY's teaser trailer for Episode 5, "Love Language," where Harry (Alan Tudyk) confronts his wife.

Yes, his wife!

All this time, we thought the doctor was a loner, but that's no longer the case, throwing yet another wrench into the alien's plan to kill all humans. And what's the first thing the out-of-his-element extraterrestrial says to his clearly upset — and very British — spouse (played by Elvy)?

"You sound like James Bond."

Classic Vanderspeigle move. And to make things even more complicated, his wife is snooping around the house, unaware that her real husband's corpse is lying in a freezer in the basement.

Watch Resident Alien Episode 5's teaser trailer below:

"I think Alan [Tudyk] keeps you on your toes," Corey Reynolds ("Sheriff Mike Thompsom") told SYFY WIRE prior to the show's premiere. "All of us excel at improv and he’s very very very good at it as well, so you always have to be present in the moment because you never know when he’s going to give you something new to play with. Once you have this new thing to play with, it becomes your job to play with it and give it back to him. A lot of our show is rooted in that improv back and forth, which I think benefits the show."

Episode 5 of Resident Alien premieres Wednesday, Feb. 24 on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET. The first four episodes are currently free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD. (Episode 1 is available until Feb. 26; Episodes 2 & 3 until March 5; and Episode 4 until March 19).