Resident Alien, The Mandalorian, WandaVision pick up genre TV wins at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association held a virtual ceremony for its first-ever HCA TV Awards Sunday night, and amid recent hits like Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown, several of the years most prominent genre series picked up honors, including SYFY's original series Resident Alien.

The sci-fi comedy series, which stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who tries to blend in with the human world by disguising himself as a doctor in a small mountain town, picked up the award for Best Cable Series, Comedy Sunday night, one of several major genre series of the past year to earn honors. And, because the HCA opted to split its awards among various methods of distribution -- broadcast, cable, and streaming -- for TV series, shows and performers went home with more awards than they might get at the Emmys, where series from across the distribution spectrum compete for the same trophies.

On the streaming side of things, it was another big night for genre shows from Disney+, as The Mandalorian and WandaVision picked up nods for Best Streaming Series, Drama and Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-action TV Movie, respectively. On the animation side of things, the HBO Max original series Harley Quinn snagged the award for Best Animated Series of Animated TV Movie.

Individual performers on major genre series were also well-represented on the night, albeit largely in supporting categories. Michael K. Williams picked up Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Drama for his work in Lovecraft Country, while scene-stealing favorite Kathryn Hahn nabbed Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision. Though Apple TV+'s wins were largely for the internet's favorite show, Ted Lasso, Rupert Grint also picked up an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama for his work on the horror series Servant, a show you should definitely be watching if you're not already.

Then there were the honorary awards, where the addictive Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai picked up the HCA's "Legacy Award," and Lucifer star Tom Ellis was honored with the "Pop Culture Icon Award" after five seasons (and one to go) of playing that show's title character.

For a complete list of winners (get ready to read the name Ted Lasso quite a bit), check out Variety's report.