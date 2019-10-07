Rick and Morty Season 4 announces Nov. 10 premiere date with first insane trailer

Ever since Adult Swim announced that it had ordered 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty, fans have been wondering when they'd get to see the show's fourth season. After all, it's been more than two years since Season 3 first aired.

Thanks to a first trailer for Season 4, however, we know that the next batch of episodes will start to arrive on Sunday, Nov. 10. The teaser addresses the long gap between seasons, with its narrator's first words being, "It's been way too long." That being said, we're only promised five additional episodes, which makes us postulate that half of Season 4 is set to air throughout November/early December, while the second half arrives sometime in 2020. "Half the season you deserve, all the season we can handle," as the narrator puts it.

Based on the new footage, it'll be totally worth the wait. Morty gets a dragon, Rick's lab coat rips off Doctor Strange's cloak, and a ton of familiar faces come back to the forefront. Lovers of Gearhead, Mr. Meeseeks, and, of course, Mr. Poopybutthole are in for one wild ride. There's just so much wild stuff in this trailer, that we're still processing all of it, but boy, are we pumped!

Watch below:

Video of Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer | adult swim

As with previous outings, Season 4 will feature guest appearances from all kinds of well-known celebrities like Taika Waititi, Sam Neill, Kathleen Turner, and Paul Giamatti. Specifically, Waititi and Neill (both New Zealand natives) are voicing characters of the same alien species.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty follows the wacky sci-fi misadventures of an alcoholic super-genius, Rick Sanchez, and his nebbishy teenage grandson, Morty Smith. Both characters, who are modeled after Doc and Marty from Back to the Future, are voiced by Roiland. The rest of the duo's family are voiced by Sarah Chalke (Beth, Morty's mother), Spencer Grammer (Summer, Morty's sister), and Chris Parnell (Jerry, Morty's father).

The first episode of Season 4 hits Adult Swim on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11:30pm EST.

What in the trailer got you most excited for the new season? Sound off in the comments below!