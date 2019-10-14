Scarlett Johansson joins MCU stars ‘pushing for’ all-female Marvel movie

Even though she’s not sure what Black Widow’s role might be by the time the MCU could potentially get around to it, Scarlett Johansson is fully behind the idea of an all-female group of Marvel superheroes one day getting their own big screen adventure.

Only days after Captain Marvel star Brie Larson revealed she’s already been in talks with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about an all-female Avengers film, Johansson has added her voice in support of the same — or at least a similar — idea.

The Natasha Romanova actor, who already was out of the picture by the time the final battle with Thanos rolled around in Avengers: Endgame, told Variety that “audiences want” the opportunity to see more of the kind of “explosive and unstoppable” team-up they were treated to — if only for a moment — when Okoye, Valkyrie, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, Pepper Potts, Shuri, Mantis, and Nebula cleared a path for the Infinity Gauntlet to find its way to Luis’ stranded van.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character,” said Johansson, who’s set to star in Black Widow next year as part of the MCU’s post-Thanos Phase 4.

“But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful, and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it, and I’m definitely one of them.”

Johansson’s remarks come only days after Larson told Variety that she and other female MCU stars have approached Feige in solidarity with the idea of headlining a Marvel movie of their own. “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Marvel’s female stars definitely have a big role to play in the projects that’ve already been announced for Phase 4. In addition to Johansson’s headlining part in Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen will star in WandaVision (alongside Paul Bettany) for Disney+. There’s also Angelina Jolie’s role as Thena in The Eternals; Tessa Thompson’s partnership (as Valkyrie) with Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder; and Natalie Portman’s still-mysterious, stepped-up part as Jane Foster / Thor in the same movie — and possibly even beyond.

So far, Marvel hasn’t filled in all the gray areas for what it has planned in the latter stages of its upcoming story cycle, so it’s possible that Johansson and Larson could get their wish before too much time has passed. We’ll keep our eyes open for story beats that might make it all possible, beginning on May 1 of next year, when Black Widow stalks into theaters nationwide.