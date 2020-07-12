Star Trek: Lower Decks first trailer has the underdogs taking center stage

The Star Trek Universe section of CBS All Access is loaded with nothing but gold-pressed latinum, and a new addition to that bounty was heaped upon fans today in the form of the first trailer for the new animated Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. This is a more carefree and humorous look at the world of Trek, and the new trailer proves as much.

Video of Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 1 Official Trailer

This is the first foray into animated Trek since the original Star Trek: The Animated Series back in 1973, but it's got a decidedly modern sensibility, thanks to creator Mike McMahan, head writer for Rick and Morty. Taking its name from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode that followed rookie cadets trying to find their way on the Enterprise, this CBS All Access series will focus on low-level service members on the U.S.S. Cerritos, which is said to be one of the least important ships in Starfleet. The series takes place in 2380, directly after Star Trek: Nemesis, the last feature film to feature the ST: TNG cast.

The four main ensign characters are Tawny Newsome as rebellious Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as by-the-book Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Orion Starfleet-fangirl Tendi, and Eugene Cordero as cyborg engineer Rutherford.

While Star Trek has definitely shown its funnier side (Voyage Home, anyone?), Star Trek: Lower Decks will show fans what it's like when comedy is at the forefront.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere August 6 on CBS All Access.