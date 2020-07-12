Latest Stories

Lower Decks
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Lower Decks first trailer has the underdogs taking center stage
Disney World reopening
Tag: News
Walt Disney World reopens two parks amid pandemic with strict safety measures
The Goonies
Tag: Movies
Imagine having Steven Spielberg AND Richard Donner green light your Goonies-inspired TV series
San Diego Comic Con
Tag: Movies
Wynonna Earp, Helstrom, and more: Here's your definitive guide to Comic Con@Home
Lower Decks
More info i
Image Credit: CBS All Access
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Star Trek: Lower Decks first trailer has the underdogs taking center stage

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
tomservoprofile
Andy Hunsaker
Jul 12, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Star Trek: Lower Decks
Tag: Trailers
Tag: CBS All Access

The Star Trek Universe section of CBS All Access is loaded with nothing but gold-pressed latinum, and a new addition to that bounty was heaped upon fans today in the form of the first trailer for the new animated Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. This is a more carefree and humorous look at the world of Trek, and the new trailer proves as much. 

 

More Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek Lower Decks
WIRE Buzz: Judge Dredd coming to life in London; Star Trek: Lower Decks premiere; Portals
Star Trek Lower Decks
Star Trek: Lower Decks creator hints 'The Next Generation' characters may return in animated series

This is the first foray into animated Trek since the original Star Trek: The Animated Series back in 1973, but it's got a decidedly modern sensibility, thanks to creator Mike McMahan, head writer for Rick and Morty. Taking its name from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode that followed rookie cadets trying to find their way on the Enterprise, this CBS All Access series will focus on low-level service members on the U.S.S. Cerritos, which is said to be one of the least important ships in Starfleet. The series takes place in 2380, directly after Star Trek: Nemesis, the last feature film to feature the ST: TNG cast.

The four main ensign characters are Tawny Newsome as rebellious Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as by-the-book Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Orion Starfleet-fangirl Tendi, and Eugene Cordero as cyborg engineer Rutherford.

While Star Trek has definitely shown its funnier side (Voyage Home, anyone?), Star Trek: Lower Decks will show fans what it's like when comedy is at the forefront.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere August 6 on CBS All Access.

 

 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Star Trek: Lower Decks
Tag: Trailers
Tag: CBS All Access

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker