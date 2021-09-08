Star Trek: Picard drops time-hopping Season 2 trailer, announces February release & Seaon 3 renewal

Star Trek as a franchise is no stranger to time travel, and after Discovery's third season jumped that show's cast to the far future, Picard is doing the opposite for its sophomore run.

Closing out Star Trek Day 2021, Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) came out to debut a flashy new trailer for Season 2. The Stewart-led spinoff of Next Generation will see Captain Jean-Luc Picard and company hopping backwards in time when it returns in February.

Or, to quote Picard himself: "The only way to heal our future is to go back and repair the past."

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer | Paramount+

Why the past? You can thank –– or blame, rather –– Star Trek: The Next Generation's universal trickster Q, played again by John de Lancie. Using his mastery over time and space, Q's made a timeline where Picard's a tyrant who threw the world into a dystopian regime.

Despite being intimately familiar with Q's nonsense over the years, Picard's got no time for any of it, but he and the crew of the La Sirena will have to fix everything within three days before time has hardened completely. If that weren't bad enough, the time-hopping journey will require crossing paths with another of Picard's old foes –– the Borg Queen, now played by Vampire Diaries' Annie Wersching. And as the trailer shows, waking her back up is going to have some consequences.

Fans of Picard will be extra pleased to hear that the show's been officially renewed for a third season. As you can expect, those in attendance erupted with applause once the news was dropped.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ this February. The panel will be available on Paramount+'s YouTube channel and the streaming service itself.