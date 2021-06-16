SYFY's 'Van Helsing' sets up supersized programming slate this Friday ahead of June 25 finale

Get your crossbows and wooden stakes ready, Helsing-ites!

You won't have to wait long for the series finale of SYFY's Van Helsing. In fact, you'll be able to catch the next three episodes (10 to 12) of the fifth and final season across one incredibly action-packed evening this Friday (June 18). They'll air back-to-back between 8 - 11 p.m. EST, with the series finale, Episode 13 ("Novissima Solis"), scheduled to premiere next Friday (June 25) at 10 p.m. EST.

"I had no idea how the writers were going to try to figure out how to bring the thing to a conclusion, and I think they exceeded all expectations," cast member Jonathan Scarfe (Axel Miller) told SYFY WIRE ahead of the Season 5 premiere in April.

"There's a nugget at the very end in the finale that ... I think is going to have some fans drop their chins to the floor," teased the Dark One herself, Tricia Helfer.

Episodes 1 through 9 of Season 5 are now available to stream on the official SYFY app. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscription to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

Episodes 10-12 of Van Helsing will premiere on SYFY this coming Friday (June 18) between 8 - 11 p.m. EST. The series finale is slated to air the following Friday (June 25) at 10 p.m. EST.