Van Helsing Season 5: Keeya King's Violet goes full badass in teaser for Episode 10

Don't let that headline fool you. Violet Van Helsing (played by Keeya King) has and always will be a badass, but she reaches new levels of awesomeness in the teaser trailer for Episode 10 of Van Helsing's fifth and final season on SYFY. The return of Axel (Jonathan Scarfe) after his little stint in the Dark Realm with Vanessa (Kelly Overton) last week pales in comparison to Violet dropping enemies left and right as though she were part of some legendary monster-hunting family. Oh wait — she is!

Titled "E Pluribus Unum" (after the official motto of the United States), Episode 10 finds "Axel and Violet inadvertently sav[ing] an important figure from America's past who could help turn the tide in their fight against the Dark One [Tricia Helfer]," according to the official synopsis.

Check it out:

"I remember doing like an interview or writing something, basically saying that I'd love to play a badass female character," King told When Nerds Attack in 2019. "It's just so inspiring to know that that's actually what I'm doing and that's why I love getting to play Violet. She is extremely badass, but on top of that, she is so vulnerable and she's extremely complex. You see her sometimes breaking down in the midst of all these fights or you see her just wanting to be loved. Just being a little dainty now and then. It's great to be badass, but sometimes you also want to be a bit soft, too."

Episode 10 of Van Helsing's final season premieres on SYFY on Friday, June 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

