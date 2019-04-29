New trailer for The Society gives chilling definition to the Netflix show's title

Latest Stories

The Society on Netflix
The word "society" is a comforting thing, connoting things we often take for granted like order and stability in the world around us.

When you live in a well-run society, you're safe (at least you hope) from the savagery of humanity's darker predilections. It's a lot easier to sleep comfortably in your bed at night knowing that someone else, even if it's just a parent, is in charge and taking care of the problems that plague our organized civilization every single day.

That said, what happens when that society, that order and stability, are winked out of existence like Thanos just snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet? It may seem fun not to have rules and restrictions at first, but it can spiral out of control very quickly. In the latest trailer for Netflix's The Society, we learn that the word "society" isn't always as comforting as it should be.

Watch the latest trailer now:

Created by Christopher Keyser (Party of Five), the upcoming series centers on a group of teens who find themselves in an empty version of their wealthy New England town. With no adults around to take care of the important stuff and no means of escape, these kids are forced to create their own society in an effort to bring some normalcy back to all of their lives.

If William Golding taught us anything with 1954's Lord of the Flies, however, it's that you should never, never, never let young people try and run things. When one person assumes leadership, fear, mistrust, prejudices, and jealousy all begin to creep in. Soon, everyone (at least those most used to taking orders) is following a demagogue with twisted ideologies and a primitive way of solving problems.

It's funny how quickly humans can devolve once you take away their modern coveniences, and it'll be interesting to see how this show explores that idea among a collection of high schoolers. No doubt they'll be crying for their mommas very soon. In addition to Lord of the Flies, there's also a dash of Lost in there.

The young cast is comprised of: Rachel Keller (Cassandra), Kathryn Newton (Allie), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Jacques Colimon (Will), Sean Berdy (Sam), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Jose Julian (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie).

The Society rides into this strange town and onto Netflix Friday, May 10. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) serves as an executive producer alongside Keyser.

