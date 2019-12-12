Final trailer for The Witcher on Netflix brings tidings of a deadly war with Nilfgaard

The final trailer for Netflix's TV adaptation of The Witcher has dropped, and it's full of geopolitical turmoil. A war with Nilfgaard is brewing on the Continent over custody of Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and it's up to Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) — a monster hunter who prefers to work alone — to protect the young member of royalty.

Also known as the "Lion Cub of Cintra," Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon has the supernatural ability to travel between space and time, making her a valuable asset. When she comes under the protection of Geralt, she begins to be trained in the ways of the Witcher.

Looking to fill the fantasy void left by HBO's Game of Thrones, The Witcher promises all kinds of epic battles and magical hijinks to match (or maybe even surpass) those seen in Westeros. And don't worry, there will be plenty of monsters; showrunner Lauren Hissrich is keeping them hidden, so they can achieve maximum impact when the show premieres in eight days.

Take a look at the final trailer below:

Video of THE WITCHER | FINAL TRAILER | NETFLIX

Based on a handful of tweets from early December, a few lucky folks had the pleasure of viewing The Witcher's season premiere. If they are to be believed, then it looks like Netflix has another original hit on its hands.

"I'm really hoping that people will be very surprised with some of our choices," executive producer Tomek Baginski recently said in a recent trailer breakdown.

Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, and Emma Appleton co-star.

Season 1 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix Friday, Dec. 20. A second season has already been ordered.