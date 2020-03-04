WIRE Buzz: Tom Ellis signs on for more Lucifer; Daniel Craig brings the pain to SNL; more

Netflix has made a deal with the Devil, thank God.

After it was announced last week that Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have reached deals to oversee a sixth season for the series that keeps evading damnation, TVLine has revealed that the Devil himself, Tom Ellis, is on board to reprise his leading role for another season.

Netflix is currently in talks with Warner Bros. Television to give the series an additional season beyond its upcoming fifth, which was originally thought to be its last.

Many of Ellis’ co-stars already have existing deals that carry them through Season 6, so with the showrunners, and now Ellis himself all in, this makes the prospect of a sixth season a good bet.

Lucifer started out on Fox in 2015, then was canceled after three seasons. But Netflix postponed the show’s descent into hell when it picked up the series for a fourth season.

A premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be announced.

Nobody does it better. The latest James Bond film may have been pushed back several months due to the coronavirus, but that’s not going to stop Daniel Craig from bringing the suave charm of Agent-007 to the small screen in the meantime.

In this hilarious Saturday Night Live promo, the No Time to Die star is totally up for anything as the show’s host this weekend. He’ll do silly accents. He’ll wear a crazy wig. He’ll even break SNL co-star Beck Bennett’s arm without breaking a sweat. Hey, Craig just wants to keep it light. They’re going to have fun!

He also brings the pain to co-stars Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd. And Bennett again. Check it out below.

Video of Host Daniel Craig Can’t Shake His 007 Habits at SNL

Daniel Craig hosts Saturday Night Live on Mar. 7 with musical guest The Weeknd. No Time to Die now opens in theatres Nov. 25.

Up next, iZombie star Rose McIver continues the trend of starring in shows featuring the undead by being cast in the leading role for Ghosts, a single-camera comedy pilot for CBS.

Credit: The CW

Deadline is reporting that Joe Port and Joe Wiseman of New Girl fame will write and executive produce the pilot, which is a remake of a 2019 British comedy about a couple whose inherited country home is not only in serious disrepair but in serious need of an exorcist, as the house is haunted by many, many spirits.

McIver plays Samantha, a freelance journalist described as a “Type A” personality who prefers planning fun to having fun. Samantha and her sous chef husband Ryan inherit a massive country estate rent free, so how can they resist? Once they move in, Sam actually tries to help the ghosts, even if they do drive her a bit nuts (apparently ghosts are quite needy).

Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place) also stars in the CBS pilot as Isaac, one of the eponymous ghosts. No word yet on who will play Ryan.