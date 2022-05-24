'Chucky': Fiona Dourif & Jennifer Tilly tease 'scary' and steamy Season 2 from set of SYFY/USA series

With production now fully underway on Season 2 of Chucky (premiering on SYFY and USA Network this fall), two of the show's stars took to social media to tease out the sophomore batch of killer episodes. Just days after news broke that she'd return as Nica Pierce, Fiona Dourif hijacked the SYFY Twitter page to address the fans.

"Hi, guys. It's me, Fiona," said the actress who is just so happens to be the daughter of Brad Dourif, the man who voices the titular doll with a love of homicide. "I've returned to Season 2. It's fun, it's scary. I want to want wave 'hello' and [say] 'hi' while I still have my hands. See you guys soon..."

Viewers may recall that Nica ended her Season 1 arc without arms or legs — the result of an amputation procedure carried out by Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), who will also return for the second season. Tilly teased a steamy romance between Tiffany and a Chucky-possessed Nica on Instagram, presenting fans with a pair of options. "What would you prefer to see in #chuckyseason2?" she wrote in the caption. "1) Nica gets revenge…or 2) Nica gets some sweet lovin’."

Fiona actually pulled double duty in Season 1, stepping into the shoes of Nica and a young Charles Lee Ray. "I was like, 'Is the studio gonna say yes to that? Are you sure they're gonna say yes to that?' she recalled to SYFY WIRE. "That was my first reaction and then I got a little nervous whether the prosthetics were gonna sell it."

Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Devon Sawa round out the principal cast for Season 2. Sawa is set to play an entirely new role after both of his characters, Luke and Logan Wheeler, ended up murdered by Chucky last time around.

Don Mancini, creator behind the entire Chucky brand, created the small screen adaptation and serves as showrunner. He's also an executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. "Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store," Mancini said on Instagram when photography kicked off late last month.

Season 2 of Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA Network this fall. The complete first season, which garnered 11.6 million viewers across all platforms and currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently available to stream on Peacock.