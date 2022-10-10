The best cosplay from the final day of NYCC 2022: Predator, Pixar, Mysterio & more

SYFY WIRE went on the hunt Saturday for the sweetest cosplay looks from NYCC.

New York Comic Con saved some of its coolest news for the weekend this year, as studios dropped loads of fun facts and features surrounding The Winchesters, Marvel's Moon Knight, The Walking Dead, and Back to the Future — just to name a few.

But the stage wasn’t the only place catching fans’ attention as the four-day event rolled on at the Javitz Convention Center: Down on the ground, the guests themselves kept the cosplay fit tight, lining the halls with creatively killer takes on Mysterio, Red Skull, Buzz Lightyear, Predator, and tons more.

SYFY WIRE was on the scene Saturday to capture some of the con’s sweetest Day 3 cosplay looks. Check ‘em out by clicking through the gallery below:

Onstage, NYCC already has served up a load of fresh genre insights, with SYFY’s Chucky series hatching a fun, headline-stealing frenemy feud between costar Devon Sawa and, well, Chucky himself. The con also has dished out behind-the-scenes looks at the season finale of Amazon’s The Rings of Power, premiere date info for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, a glimpse at The Walking Dead’s final evolution before the big series finale, and even an onstage Back to the Future reunion between Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. Oscar Isaac showed up to fuel Marvel fans’ hopes for a second season of Moon Knight, while Jensen Ackles wowed the crowd with a bit of previously-unknown casting news (alongside a sneak series premiere) for Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters.

Admire the cavalcade of cosplay looks to your heart’s content, and stay plugged in to SYFY WIRE for highlights from all the con’s biggest news.