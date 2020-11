Chosen One of the Day: WARM NICE PLEASING THINGS AND NOTHING ELSE

YES HELLO TODAY IS A DAY, WE DON'T NEED TO GET INTO IT RIGHT NOW, HERE ARE NICE PLEASING THINGS.

THE FOURTH DOCTOR'S SCARF IS VERY WARM AND COZY AND CAN WRAP AROUND YOUR ENTIRE FACE SO YOU SEE NOTHING, HEAR NOTHING, FEEL NOTHING EXCEPT SCARF.

CHRIS EVANS DRESSED DODGER AS A LION AND HE IS VERY HANDSOME, VERY KING OF THE FOREST, VERY MUCH ROAR.

DOLLY PARTON AND MISS PIGGY ARE IMPORTANT AND WILL HEAL US ALL. IF THAT DOESN'T DO THE TRICK...

DOLLY AND KERMIT AND THE CHICKENS WITH THE EYELASHES WILL.

ONE TIME IDRIS ELBA WORE A SWEATER VEST LIKE IT WAS A REAL SHIRT AND POINTED AT HIS MUSCLE AND THAT WAS NEAT.

PUPPY IN A CUP.

PIG WHO IS A BAT.

DOG WHO IS A PIG.

Video of Star Wars but it´s only Babu Frik

BABU FRIK SAYING "HEY HEY!"

Video of Moana | Hei Hei Goes On An Adventure | Disney Princess | Disney Arabia

HEI HEI, GENERALLY.

BABY YODA.

AND BABY YODA.

AND ALSO BABY YODA.

LET'S TAKE THIS WHOLESOMENESS AND GET THROUGH THE DAY.