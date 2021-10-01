'Chucky' teases a 'coming of rage' story tied to franchise mythology in second trailer for SYFY/USA series

You have to understand where you've been to know where you're going. That is the central philosophy behind the official trailer for Don Mancini's Chucky TV series that premieres on SYFY and USA is less than two weeks. The latest batch of footage will satisfy longtime fans of the franchise with copious callbacks to previous installments — from the original Child's Play in 1998, all the way through 2017's Cult of Chucky.

Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif returns to voice the famous killer doll) has left quite the blood-stained legacy in his murderous rampage over the years, and it all comes to a head in this trailer.

“With this first season of the TV series, we use Chucky as a metaphor for bullying, and I think in a way Chucky is the perfect bully because he comes as he always has in our franchise: in the guise of being your best friend,” Mancini told SYFY WIRE last month. During a separate conversation, he teased "a luxurious autumn look" for the show's Halloween setting. The creator also teased plenty of "gore and Chucky dropping F-bombs," because... why not?!

Watch the latest trailer below:

Set in Chucky's hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey, the carnage begins when a Good Guy doll possessed by the spirit of a notorious serial killer turns up a local yard sale. The toy is purchased by young Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) who could have avoided so much bloodshed if he only took the time to check for batteries.

"With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films," Mancini told SYFY WIRE last year. "But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

Lexa Doig (Bree Webber), Teo Briones (Junior Webber), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Taylor), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Lopez), and Devon Sawa (Logan Webber) co-star. Longtime Chucky vets Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), and Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce) will also make appearances.

Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton serve as showrunners. Having been with this property since its very inception, Mancini serves as writer and showrunner. In addition, he directed the first episode.

Chucky slashes onto SYFY and USA Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. EST. If you're at New York Comic Con next weekend, the series will also be killin' it (sorry) with a panel and special screening for fans.