Jurassic World Evolution 2: First look reveals release date, new narrator...and yes, it’s exactly who you hope it is

There’s been lots of Jurassic World news lately, from the extended IMAX preview of Jurassic World: Dominion before F9, to the opening of Universal Studios Orlando’s velocicoaster this week. And the hits keep coming!

Amblin entertainment shared on their Twitter account that there’s even more Jurassic news in store this week. This time the dino scoop came in the form of a trailer announcing the release of the video game, Jurassic World Evolution 2. But wait, there’s more! That trailer was narrated by a very familiar and memorable voice.

“We played with genetics, like, uh, like it was a toy,” says the narrator in the trailer, who is none other than everyone’s favorite shirtless mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, aka Jeff Goldblum.

The game, according to the official website, will have more than just some glorious Goldblum narration. Bryce Dallas Howard will also be voicing her character, Claire Dearing, and will provide fans “everything they need to create authentic and compelling Jurassic World experiences.”

Want to get a glimpse of what the game will look like? Check out the announcement trailer below:

Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds on 2018's Evolution, a park management simulation game. This time, however, players can go beyond the theme park in the Muertes Archipelago and build their own dinosaur zoos across different environments, each of which have their own set of challenges.

Wherever players choose to build their own Jurassic World, they’ll have the task of keeping 75 species of dinosaurs alive. Some new dino additions to Evolution 2 include flying dactyls and marine creatures, such as the one who swims around ominously at the end of the trailer.

Will everyone get along? The game promises that the dinosaurs will have “brand new behaviors” that will impact how they interact with other dinos and the world around them. Those eager to get their prehistoric zoos underway have to wait just a bit though; Frontier Developments and Universal Games and Digital Platforms promise the game will be out before the end of the year.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 launches in late 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.