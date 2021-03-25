Resident Alien: Harry preps for spring (and the apocalypse) in teaser for Season 1 finale

Spring has sprung in Patience, Colorado. Too bad everyone in town (and the Earth, for that matter) is about to be annihilated and won't be able to enjoy the nice weather. Only one episode remains for the first season of SYFY's Resident Alien, and Harry (Alan Tudyk) is on the verge of completing his mission, which entails killing everyone on the planet with a doomsday device of unfathomable origin.

But wait! There are still a few loose ends to tie up, like D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) discovering the corpse of the real Harry Vanderspeigle in alien Harry's freezer, as well as General McCallister's (Linda Hamilton) rabid obsession with capturing the cosmic visitor. Will we see a resolution to these storylines or will life as we know it be snuffed out for good? Can Harry go through with the genocidal plan or has he lost his edge? We know the answers, but can't tell you. Watch the finale teaser below, and then tune in next week for the thrilling conclusion!

Episode 10 of Resident Alien ("Heroes of Patience") premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (March 31) at 10 p.m. EST. Be sure to check back in with us after the finale for a spoiler-heavy breakdown with creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan. Last week, SYFY renewed the show for a second season (our in-depth chat with Mr. Sheridan also includes some teasers for what's to come. Trust us, you won't want to miss it!).

