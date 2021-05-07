Van Helsing's final season wants vampires to 'pay the price' in deadly teaser for Episode 5

Vampires beware! SYFY's Van Helsing is firmly back in the present day with the teaser for Episode 5 ("Sisterhunt") of the fifth and final season. Having escaped the clutches of her government interrogators, Violet (Keeya King) is back with Ivory (Jennifer Cheon), and they're looking to mete out some justice to the members of the blood-sucking community who think they can just kill innocent people with impunity and get away with it.

"The vampires that did this," Violet says after coming across the mutilated corpse of a young woman, "are gonna pay the price." There's only one issue here: Violent seems to be under the control of Dracula (as we know Tricia Helfer's head vampire is still pulling the strings from the White House).

Check out the teaser:

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, King didn't hesitate when asked if she would ever want to be a vampire. "Oh, absolutely," King said. "When I was a kid, I used to watch this movie called The Little Vampire ... I was obsessed with vampires in it ... So, I would sleep like this [crosses arms over chest] because I wanted to be a vampire."

“I’m Mexican-Korean and I know there’s other people out there like me, and it’s great to bring that to a character, and have people see someone that looks like me out there, and, you know, kind of relate," Cheon recently said of Ivory during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada. "And in that aspect, it’s been a real blessing. It’s been an honor to use my platform for this."

Episode 5 of Van Helsing's final season premieres on SYFY on Friday, May 14, at 10 p.m. EST.

