WandaVision trailer racks up 53M views in first day as Loki resumes Atlanta production

Marvel fans just can't get enough of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. According to Deadline, the official trailer for the WandaVision series coming to Disney+ racked up 53 million views across different platforms in its first 24 hours after premiering during the 72nd Primetime Emmys. That massive figure is reportedly "the highest 24-hour draw online ever for a streaming service’s series ad spot."

In a statement to Deadline, social media analyzer RelishMix said that the milestone is on par "with Avengers and Fast & Furious franchises following a Super Bowl drop in a day." The title also got over 300,000 mentions on social media, a volume of posts that equals tentpole buzz in the pre-pandemic era. It just goes to show how starved viewers are for new content, especially content that is so closely linked to a post-Endgame universe.

Video of WandaVision | Official Trailer | Disney+ Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

"Roaring at theatrical social media rates from the Emmy TV broadcast spot drop — WandaVision is seeing video counts across social platforms, in a full 24-hours, exceeding 55.7M views, predominantly on YouTube with over 36.1M views," added RelishMix. "Reposting of spots and reaction/reviews spots is flying at an earned viral rate of 63:1. Facebook video views are building at 4.9M plus 10.1M views on Instagram, plus TikTok and Twitter. Keep in mind, this growth is attributed to the TV spot from Sunday night, which is even more impressive as the momentum builds on social over the week.”

Firmly rooted in the MCU, WandaVision will explore the relationship between Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) following the latter's death in Avengers: Infinity War. Based on the trailer, the release — which is said to tie into the Doctor Strange sequel — isn't shy about mashing genres or warping reality.

Teyonah Parris ("Monica Rambeau"), Kat Dennings ("Darcy Lewis"), Randall Park ("Jimmy Woo"), Kathryn Hahn, Fred Melamed, and Debra Jo Rupp co-star. The show (which is overseen by Jac Schaeffer) is expected to premiere in late fall.

In another part of the Marvel mythos coming to Disney+, the Loki spinoff series has resumed production in Atlanta after a prologoned hiatus caused by COVID-19. Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who joined the cast in February of this year, confirmed this during an interview with Forbes.

"I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she said. "Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good."

Credit: Disney/Marvel

Showrun by Rick and Morty vet Michael Waldron, Loki marks the return of Tom Hiddleston as Asgard's resident deity of mischief. It's already been confirmed that his small screen adventures will follow the version of the character who escaped with the Space Stone during the "Time Heist" in Avengers: Endgame. As a result, all the development he went through between Thor: The Dark World and Infinity War is apparently wiped clean in this continuity. We did get our first look at Hiddleston in some sort of prison jumpsuit during a short teaser released during the Super Bowl in late March.

Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson will also appear in the show, although their roles (like Mbatha-Raw's) are still shrouded in mystery.

"I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back. Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it," Mbatha-Raw concluded.