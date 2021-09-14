Welcome to the Blumhouse: Four fearsome trailers tease Amazon’s new batch of creepy thrillers

Amazon served up creep-tastic teasers last month for the next four feature installments in Welcome to the Blumhouse, the streamer’s ongoing creative collaboration with the namesake production company of horror mastermind Jason Blum. Now each of the new standalone scare features has a full trailer all to itself — and all four are set to hit Amazon just in time for Halloween.

Adding to the first four Welcome features that debuted last year, this new second wave comes sneaking onto the platform with a quartet of new films: Bingo Hell, Black As Night, Madres, and The Manor. Some (like Bingo Hell) spice things up with a mix of humor and horror, while others go for a more straightforward approach to making you feel apprehensive.

Whatever your fear flavor, October's definitely a busy time at Blumhouse: These small-screen stories are all set to debut at Amazon in early October, before the Blumhouse-produced Halloween Kills brings Mike Myers back to theaters on Oct. 15.

Check out the trailers for each frightening Welcome to the Blumhouse feature below:

Bingo Hell

Video of Bingo Hell - Official Trailer | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

“When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist,” Amazon teases in a press release. Leading the revolt is 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza), who finds out her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake, flashing some downright wicked teeth in the image that tops this post).

Lupita takes matters into her own hands and “rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems.”

Written by Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Perry Blackshear, Bingo Hell is directed by Guerrero and stars Barraza, Brake, L. Scott Caldwell, and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Black As Night

Video of Black As Night - Official Trailer | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Vampires and New Orleans go together like peanut butter and jelly, and Black As Night puts resourceful teenager Shawna (Asjha Cooper) up against an entire brood. Fifteen years on from Hurricane Katrina, vampires are preying on the Big Easy’s vulnerable population — and Shawna squads up with three of her friends to even the score.

How do you go up against a whole house full of fangers? By marching right in. Shawna hatches “a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home,” Amazon teases.

Written by Sherman Payne and directed by Maritte Lee Go, Black As Night stars Cooper alongside Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David.

Madres

Video of Madres - Official Trailer | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

A young Mexican-American couple tries striking out on their own in 1970s California in Madres. But putting down roots in a remote agricultural town may turn out to be a big mistake. While expecting their first child, Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra) make the move after Beto lands a job managing a farm…and that’s where things start to get weird.

“Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents,” Amazon’s synopsis teases. “Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.”

Written by Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione, Madres is directed by Ryan Zarazoga and stars Huerta, Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo.

The Manor

Video of The Manor - Official Trailer | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Amazon describes The Manor as “a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist” as a “malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home.” New assisted living resident Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) begins seeing “strange occurrences and nightmarish visions” at the sprawling (and supposedly peaceful) estate. But when her fellow residents start dying, the staff shrugs off her pleadings as mere fantasy.

“Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it,” Amazon teases.

With Hershey in the starring role, this one should be fun. Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, The Manor also stars Alexander, Bruce Davison, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane.

Bingo Hell and Black As Night both debut on Amazon Prime Friday, Oct. 1, while Madres and The Manor hit the streamer a week later on Oct. 8.