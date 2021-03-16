Kevin Lewis

Nicolas Cage Willy's Wonderland
'Willy's Wonderland' director sees his Evil Dead send-up as the next great horror entry in the Nic Cage 'genre'
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Kevin Lewis
Tag: Five Nights at Freddy's
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Willy's Wonderland

Related tags