The Best Sci-Fi and Horror Shows You Can Watch on the SYFY App Right Now

Thanks to the SYFY app, a wide array of sci-fi and horror shows are available for you to watch right now. At this very moment! It’s as easy as can be. Wonders and horrors await you in equal measure.

Some of them — like Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's The Ark — are ongoing, while others are classics that are always worth revisiting. Want to soar through the stars or explore real-world hauntings? It’s all just a click away, dear viewer.

Here are some of the sci-fi and horror shows that you can expect to find on the SYFY app.

Paranormal Witness (2011)

As we patiently wait for SurrealEstate Season 2 to premiere this fall, why not explore five seasons chock full of real-world hauntings that defy all logical explanation? Go on, scare yourself silly with spine-tingling recreations of encounters with entities not of this world!

Jordan Peele as The Narrator of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo: Robert Falconer/CBS

The Twilight Zone (2019)

Jordan Peele brought new life to this classic anthology series in 2009. The updated and rebooted series didn't last long, but some select episodes are available on the app right now. Peele himself often serves in the hosting role, and that alone makes it worthwhile.

There is a wide array of guest stars popping in and out, with Kumail Nanjiani leading the charge in the first episode. That one is on the app right now, so journey into a wondrous land of imagination.

FACE OFF Photo: FACE OFF | 'You Nailed It' | SYFY YouTube

Face Off (2011)

Behold the power of make-up! There are 162 episodes to enjoy of this one-of-a-kind reality show. You’ve seen chefs and fashion designers compete, but now it’s time for makeup magicians to battle it out.

You never know what genre to expect, as the show tackles designs from sci-fi, horror, and fantasy. Sometimes it mixes them, and other times it lets the contestants do whatever they want.

Whether you’re curious about what it takes to be a makeup artist, or whether you just want a competitive good time that you’ll get swept up in immediately, this is a show for you.

Cosplay Melee (2017)

Hosted by Community graduate Yvette Nicole Brown, Cosplay Melee is a reality competition series featuring the most talented (and detail-oriented) cosplayers in the world "as they transform themselves into sensational creations inspired by pop culture and iconic science fiction institutions," reads the official synopsis. The victorious costume fabricator walks away with $10,000.

The Ark Season 1, Episode 1: "Everyone Wanted to Be on This Ship." Photo: SYFY

The Ark (2023)

This outer space survival thriller from co-creators Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) drops you aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel headed for a new planet that will allow humanity to keep on keeping on. Why? Because we kind of ruined Earth with all of that environmental devastation stuff. When a sudden cosmic catastrophe strikes and kills the people running the ship, it's up to the survivors to band together and put their diverse skillsets to work in an effort to complete the mission.

