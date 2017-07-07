James Doohan

Klingon.jpg
Stuff We Love: Klingon isn't the language of warriors. It's the language of scholars.
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 7, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in James Doohan
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Stuff We Love
Tag: Klingon
Tag: Klingons

Related tags

Tag: Steven Yeun
Tag: James Doohan
10 strange, awkward, and hilarious fan encounters
Carol Pinchefsky
Jan 29, 2014
StevenYeun.png
Tag: Steven Yeun
Tag: James Doohan
Tag: James Doohan
Tag: space
7 years after his death, Star Trek's Scotty is heading into space
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
ScottyStarTrek112210_0.jpg
Tag: James Doohan
Tag: space
Tag: James Doohan
Tag: Star Trek
Little known sci-fi fact: James Doohan was shot 6 times on D-Day
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
ScottyStarTrek112210.jpg
Tag: James Doohan
Tag: Star Trek