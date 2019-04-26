John Stephens

Gotham
Gotham producers break down the odds for more Batman, Catwoman post-finale
Josh Weiss
Apr 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in John Stephens
Tag: Gotham Season 5
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Tag: Catwoman
Tag: Batman

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Batman gets a heavy time-jump tease as Gotham ‘family’ talks series’ end
Tara Bennett Benjamin Bullard
Feb 6, 2019
gotham_on_fox_season_4_finale.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Batman
Gotham producer teases time jump Bat-suit will have a Dark Knight Rises vibe
Jacob Oller
Oct 12, 2018
gotham-403_scn32_jn0218_hires2.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Batman
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Harley Quinn
Gotham exec reveals Harley Quinn may show up earlier than expected
Nathalie Caron
Jan 18, 2017
Harley-Quinn-comics.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Harley Quinn