Lindsay Ellis

monsters vs aliens
DreamWorks Animation's Monsters vs. Aliens deserves better
Dany Roth
Apr 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Lindsay Ellis
Tag: cartoons
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Monsters vs. Aliens
Tag: Every Day Animation
Tag: Every Day

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Stuff We Love
Tag: Lindsay Ellis
Stuff We Love: Lindsay Ellis' YouTube channel bathes our brains in film theory
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 7, 2017
Transformers.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stuff We Love
Tag: Lindsay Ellis