What’d you miss? Here’s the biggest sci-fi, superhero & horror stories from NYCC 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis went deep on her horror legacy in the Halloween franchise (and talked about why she came back in the first place).

Ahead of its series finale coming soon to AMC, The Walking Dead held its final NYCC panel. Though the franchise itself isn’t going anywhere, with myriad spinoffs in the works.

HBO Max brought its superhero teams to the forefront, with both Titans and Doom Patrol showing off first looks and confirming premiere dates for later this year.

SYFY’s Chucky held a killer panel teasing all the murder-y fun to come in Season 2 (and we learned about a hilarious on-set feud).

The Supernatural franchise was also back thanks to the prequel series The Winchesters. The biggest scoop? Smallville star Tom Welling is joining the series!

Oscar Issac chatted with fans about his genre projects, and confirmed there’s something cooking when it comes to more Moon Knight.

SYFY’s Reginald the Vampire also gave fans a sneak peek at the vampire comedy to come in the rest of Season 1.

Save the clocktower! Micheal J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited to talk about the good ol’ Back to the Future days.

It’s a me! Mario! We finally got to hear Chris Pratt’s voice as the new animated Mario!

Manifest offered up first looks and grief beards for the super-sized final season coming to Netflix.

Star Trek brought it all, including Discovery, Picard and some The Next Generation reunions fans have been begging to see for decades.

SYFY WIRE caught up with horror legend R.L. Stine to talk about the origin of Goosebumps.

The wild Die Hard meets Santa Claus thriller Violent Night made its world premiere, and yeah, we were there.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gave fans a first look at the Season 1 finale, which promises all out war.

The cast of Smallville reunited to talk about the series super-legacy.

Mike Flanagan’s new horror hit The Midnight Club on Netflix apparently took a long time to pull together.