Chucky Season 3, Part 2 First-Look Photos See The Killer Doll Dying of Old Age

Things don't look good for Chucky in these first-look photos from Season 3, Part 2.

Can’t wait for the return of Chucky for the remaining episodes of Season 3? You’re in luck because ahead of its April 10 return to SYFY and USA Network, we have some exclusive, never-before-seen images from what’s in store for the whole gang at the conclusion of the killer doll’s White House adventure.

When last we left our favorite serial killing toy, Chucky (Brad Dourif) didn’t look so good. In fact, he was dying of a cause no one thought was possible for him — old age. Sadly for Chucky fans, it looks like things aren’t looking any better when the back half of Season 3 begins.

Here we see Chucky looking worse than ever, deteriorating after being forsaken by his deity, the evil Dambala. While this is somewhat welcome news to Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), they still need him alive in order to find Lexy’s missing sister.

Henry Collins (Callum Vinson) and Chucky in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

Chucky in Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

So, the trio is not hanging up their hats just yet and their hunt for Chucky is as on as ever, as seen in these images of Devon and Jake clearly doing some detective work to track down Chucky and figure out what’s wrong with him.

Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson) and Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) appear in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson) and Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) appear in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) appears in Chucky Season 3 Episode 5. Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson) and Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) appear in Chucky Season 3 Episode 5. Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Chucky isn’t the only one a little worse for the wear in the remaining half of Season 3. Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) is still sitting on death row for her many, many, many crimes. While she and Chucky are constantly on the rocks, it seems with both of them knocking on death’s door permanently for the first time, they decided to have a little phone call to talk things out. However, all of that seems to pale in comparison to what the First Family is going through after the unbelievable massacre Chucky created at Halloween.

In the below first-look image we see President James Collins (Devon Sawa) looking very perturbed as he addresses the press about the situation.

Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Chucky talk on the phone in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

James Collins (Devon Sawa) appears in Chucky Season 3, Part 2. Photo: Syfy

So, this is it. Chucky has made his way to the White House but his sacrifice to Damballa did not go his way. What will he do in a weakened state from the most powerful building in the world? Will the trio of survivors manage to complete their mission and save Lexy’s sister? Will they even remain survivors? With literally everyone’s life hanging in the balance, fans will just have to tune in on April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT to see who makes it out alive.

