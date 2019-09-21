Latest Stories

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4
U.S. rights to Nightmare on Elm Street franchise dream their way back to Wes Craven's estate
Alien Bones Hero
Salute International Dino Month with 1First Comics' new graphic novel, Alien Bones
BatmanDayFortnite2019
Celebrate Batman Day the Fortnite Way: play Batman in game til October 6th
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight
Image: Warner Brothers
Celebrate Batman Day with this 4-part podcast delving deep into the history of the Bat.

Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Sep 21, 2019

Atomic Bat-Ears to power, turbines to speed!

September 21 is Batman Day, where fans all around the world celebrate anything and everything having to do with the Dark Knight. We here at SYFY WIRE are no exception. This year, Batman Day is unique, as 2019 also marks the 80th anniversary of Bruce Wayne’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27.

Earlier this year, our own Mike Avila presented a four-part series on his Behind the Panel podcast chronicling the history of Batman through comics, television, film, and animation. Rather than have to search for them, we’ve gone ahead and posted them all here for your listening pleasure.

Part 1: Comics (interviews include: Jim Lee, Athena Finger, Joe Giella, and Neal Adams)

 

Part 2: Television (interviews include: Burt Ward, Julie Newmar, Bob Garcia, and David Mazouz)

 

Part 3: Film (interviews include: Lindy Hemming, Robert Wuhl, and Michael Uslan)

 

Part 4: Animation (interviews include: Kevin Conroy, Andrea Romano, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett)

 

If you enjoyed what you listened to here, be sure to subscribe to Behind the Panel where you get your podcasts and HAPPY BATMAN DAY!

 

